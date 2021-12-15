Duke Energy purchases naming rights to Noblesville Schools community room

Duke Energy now has the naming rights to a community room located in the Noblesville Schools Community Center. The community center is on Field Drive between Noblesville High School and Noblesville East Middle School.

Duke Energy is paying $22,500 over the next three years for naming rights for the community room. The Duke Energy Community Room name was announced Dec. 2.

Community meetings, practices and receptions can be held in the 7,500-square-foot multi-purpose room. It is equipped with hard-surface flooring, technology and high ceilings that can

be used as one open space or separated for multiple groups. The room also opens directly into Noblesville High School’s new Beaver Stadium.

“Powering the vitality of our communities is at the heart of our work at Duke Energy,” Duke Energy Government and Community Relations Manager Mark LaBarr stated. “We’re proud to support this state-of-the-art community center for Noblesville Schools, which will serve as a gathering place for school activities, sports gatherings, classes and community events for years to come.”

Noblesville Schools opened the new community center in February.

“These dollars provide a meaningful impact in support of students, and we are so thankful for our strong and long-standing partnership with Duke Energy,” stated Marnie Cooke, Noblesville Schools director of marketing and communications. “With the community scheduling more than 14,000 hours of programming every year in our facilities we expect this room to be very popular.”