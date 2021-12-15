Athlete of the Week: Trey Firestone was key player for Zionsville football team

Zionsville Community High School receiver Trey Firestone will never forget the journey with his teammates.

The Eagles reached the Class 5A state championship game in 2020 and 2021, losing to Cathedral each time at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

“It’s hard to put into words the love I have for the seniors and my brothers that I played with,” Firestone said. “We created such a strong bond and such great relationships with one another that made us the team that we were. We competed against one another each day no matter how tired or sore we were. We always competed.

“The underclassmen tagged along early and worked their tails off each day with us, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for this program.”

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Firestone was the leading receiver with 61 catches for 937 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Eagles (9-6).

In the 34-14 loss to Cathedral in the Nov. 26 state final, Firestone had seven receptions for 134 yards, including touchdown catches of 17 and 30 yards from quarterback Christian Abney.

“(Firestone) had a phenomenal game in the championship,” Eagles coach Scott Turnquist said.

Firestone caught 27 passes for 519 yards and four TDs as as junior.

“Trey was our most talented receiver (as a junior), and statistically one of our best as well,” Turnquist said. “He had an injury bug early (in the 2020 season), which slowed him down as well. He finished extremely strong.”

As a sophomore, Firestone grabbed 42 passes for 529 yards. He made strides with the experience of his first two seasons.

“I felt like I made the most improvement as a leader overall and understanding coverages,” Firestone said. “I started playing receiver as a freshman when they switched me from quarterback. “

Firestone moved to Zionsville in seventh grade.

“I enjoyed playing quarterback when I grew up in Fort Wayne, but being a quarterback wasn’t the best option for me when I moved to Zionsville, and that is why I switched to receiver,” he said.

Firestone said he played almost all sports growing up, including football, baseball, basketball and golf.

Firestone was an outfielder for the high school baseball team last season but hasn’t decided if he plans to play as a senior.

His plan is to play football in college.

“I am considering a few schools but keeping my options open for now,” he said.

Meet Trey Firestone

Favorite athlete: Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs

"Stranger Things" Favorite subject: Math

“Stranger Things” Favorite subject: Math