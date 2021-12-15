Books & Brews Noblesville closes 

Books & Brews – Noblesville closed its doors for good Dec. 18. The family friendly brewery and restaurant was leasing space in Hamilton Town Center at 13230 Harrell Parkway, Suite 100.

Co-owner Jordan Fox said despite all the COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, the business only averaged 60 to 70 percent of its 2020 sales in 2021.

“Just that huge cut in revenue and people still not coming out full force and rent being the same at the mall, unfortunately we can’t keep the business running anymore,” Fox said. “We don’t have enough to keep the lights on.”

Fox and her husband Stephen live in McCordsville. They opened the franchise in May 2019. Stephen never left his job as a construction project manager, so he is still employed. Fox was recently hired as a customer care specialist and event coordinator at a Realtor office.

“I’m taking a brand-new road in life,” she said. “It should be really fun. I’ve done event coordination in the past with this business.”

The Foxes are original Mug Club members at the 96th Street location for Books & Brews. Fox said she and Stephen also are friends with the owner of the Brownsburg and Zionsville locations and the owner of the south Indianapolis location.

“We will absolutely still be frequenting those locations to give our support to them,” Fox said.

Fox said she and her husband don’t have plans for future restaurants or breweries, but she appreciates all the regular customers and organizations within the Noblesville and Fishers communities that supported the brewery.

“We had over 300 Mug Club members, and only being open two years, that’s a pretty great accomplishment,” Fox said. “We had a strong relationship with the OneZone Chamber of Commerce and with Noblesville Chamber of Commerce and with Hamilton Southeastern Schools. Everyone in the community has been so supportive. Good things have to come to an end sometimes.

“We’ve been happy to be here in this little spot, and hopefully the next tenant will be another family friendly hangout.”