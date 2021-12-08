New 180 Alliance Region presents READI vision

A new 180 Alliance Region, which includes Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, Montgomery, Morgan and Putnam counties, has outlined its vision to acquire funding through the IEDC’s Regional Economic Acceleration & Development Initiative.

The 180 Alliance Region was named for the six counties that form a half-circle, or 180-degrees, around the north, west, and south sides of Indianapolis.

According to the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the READI initiative will dedicate $500 million in state appropriations to promote strategic investments that will make Indiana a magnet for talent and economic growth. Through the initiative, the state encouraged neighboring counties, cities, and towns to partner to create a shared vision for their future, mapping out the programs and projects that are critical for the region to retain talent and attract new talent.

The 180 Alliance Region’s vision places an emphasis on six strategic areas for growth: downtown quality of place, outdoor recreation, arts and culture, housing, infrastructure improvement, talent development. The region has seen more than 22 percent of Indiana’s growth in the last decade, according to the Boone County Economic Development Corp, and the region’s downtowns are now being redefined as epicenters for business and community building.

“Our charm and location have been a catalyst for our regional growth,” stated Chassity Neckers, marketing lead for the 180 Alliance Region. “Now is the time to enhance and protect those qualities as we make our region an undeniable magnet for talent growth.”

The Town of Zionsville is not part of the 180 Alliance Region. It joined another region vying for funds in July, when Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron announced the town had joined mayors from six other central Indiana cities along with commissioners from Hamilton and Madison counties.

The 180 Alliance Region sought the professional expertise of HWC Engineering, SB Research + Planning in developing its proposed application and regional vision and tapped Well Done Marketing for marketing assistance.

For more, visit 180alliance.org.