Shooting in downtown Carmel leaves 1 injured at Sophia Square

An Indianapolis man was arrested after firing shots at 4:20 a.m. Dec. 8  in downtown Carmel and injuring a man inside a business at Sophia Square.

Carmel police arrested Moses Shoaga, 25, shortly after the shooting. Police said Shoaga had been walking in the area of Main Street and 1st Ave. NW when he began to indiscriminately fire a gun into the building, striking a male victim in the leg.

Shoaga has been charged with criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony, and carrying a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact CPD Det. Carter at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 2021-81791.

This story will be updated.

