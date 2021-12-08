Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Carmel Clay Schools’ December board meeting will have in-person attendance, no public comment 

Carmel Clay Schools’ December board meeting will have in-person attendance, no public comment 

0
By on Carmel Education

Carmel Clay Schools will allow members of the public to attend its next school board meeting, which is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Clay Middle School, 5150 E. 126th St. A time for public comment will not be on the agenda.

Meetings have been closed to in-person attendance since late September, when CCS administrators decided to livestream school board meetings after several attendees disrupted the Sept. 27 meeting by shouting over the school board as it attempted to conduct business.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and all attendees will be required to sign in. Masks are optional, but social distancing will be encouraged in the auditorium.

Attendees will be subject to metal detection, so CCS is asking those in attendance to not bring bags, backpacks or purses.

Public comment has been suspended at school board meetings since July in response to what school officials described as disruptions, verbal attacks, intimidation and inappropriate behavior at previous board meetings. School boards are not required to provide time for public comment except on matters that require a public hearing.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts