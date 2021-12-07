State’s first Stemtree learning center to open Dec. 11 in Carmel

Rachel Ambler is convinced Stemtree’s concepts will be an educational benefit.

Ambler’s Stemtree of Carmel will be the first franchise in the state of Indiana. A grand opening is set for noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at 5790 E. 131st Street, Suite 120. It will include refreshments and information on the curriculum of the education center.

Stemtree offers after-school programs and instruction in science, technology and engineering for children in grades K-12.

“With the expansion of STEM in the Carmel Clay Schools system, we are looking forward to encouraging children to expand their knowledge in a fun, hands-on way,” Ambler said. “Having grown up in Carmel and spending our entire lives in central Indiana, we are excited that we can provide a unique, positive experience for kids to grow. We believe that education, and specifically STEM concepts, is a tremendous asset for future generations.”

Ambler said she and her husband, Tom Ambler, researched various franchise options and she was sold on Stemtree. The Westfield couple are 1995 Carmel High School graduates. Rachel Ambler serves as president and the sole owner.

“This concept really spoke to me as a fantastic way to make a difference in the lives of children,” Rachel Ambler said. “I believe quality education leads to a more fulfilling life. Speaking with the franchisor I learned how much fun STEM concepts are when brought to life with great activities.”

Ambler said the learning center differs from other facilities because it focuses on all four concepts within STEM at one location.

“By offering everything together, each child can choose what they are most interested in on a given day and will be more apt to retain what they learned,” she said. “Each child is assessed on their skill level and receives a customized plan for expanding their knowledge. Their individualized learning plan guides them through the curriculum that consists of an initial objective review, education on the concept and a review of their understanding. Our curriculum is specially crafted for kids of all ages, kindergarten through high school.”

On school days, Stemtree will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Additionally, the center will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for camps during school breaks, allowing for half and full-day experiences for children. The center also will offer birthday parties Saturday afternoons with themed fun and games.

For more, visit stemtree.com/carmel.