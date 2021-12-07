List Biotherapeutics announces plans to build microbiome manufacturing facility in Fishers

List Biotherapeutics will soon establish a new microbiome manufacturing facility in the Fishers Life Science & Innovation Park on 126th Street east of Interstate 69. The company recently announced it would invest $125 million to establish a 110,000-square-foot contract manufacturing organization facility on 15 acres in the park.

The new facility will expand the lab’s ability to offer an end-to-end manufacturing solution from early stage development to late-stage clinical trials and commercialization.

According to a press release from the City of Fishers, List Biotherapeutics plans to hire 210 employees by the end of 2023.

The Fishers Life Science & Innovation Park was established in August and has since seen more than $200 million in investment from life science firms. Only 8 acres remain in the development.

“We’re excited to establish our new manufacturing operations in Fishers, a growing life sciences hub with access to top-tier talent that can support our international expansion. Mayor (Scott) Fadness and his team have been incredibly supportive throughout this process,” List Biotherapeutics President/CEO Jonathan Yongwan Jo stated. “Our objective with the investment for this new facility is to manufacture live biotherapeutic products for Phase 3 clinical trials and for commercial use.”

Large groups of bacteria, as well as individual bacterial strains referred to as live biotherapeutic products, are currently being developed and manufactured for prevention, treatment or cure of a disease or condition. Diseases targeted by LBPs include gut, dermatologic, neurologic, immunologic, reproductive and oncologic disorders

“Fishers is perfectly positioned to support List Bio’s global expansion plans,” Fadness stated. “We have the skilled workforce, infrastructure, and partnership with my administration that allows List Bio to focus on what matters: developing next-generation technology for the LBP manufacturing industry.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. plans to commit an investment in List Biotherapeutics of up to $3.15 million in the form of incentive-based tax credits. The IEDC also will offer the company up to $75,000 in conditional training grants and up to $1.685 million to the local community from the Industrial Development Grant Fund to support infrastructure improvements. The tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives when it reaches its employment goal.