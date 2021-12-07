Snapshot: Synergize benefits Cocktails and Caregivers

Cocktails and Caregivers founder Amanda Clark pauses with friends and supporters at the Synergize’s November 4:30 Meetup at Hotel Carmichael. The event raised $3,400 for Cocktails and Caregivers, which supports caregivers through social support groups, grants, cards and more. The organization started as a blog by Amanda and her husband, Joe, as he battled cancer until his death in 2014. Synergize has raised $88,719 so far in 2021 for more than a dozen charities. The group’s final 4:30 Meetup of the year will be Dec. 14 at Hotel Carmichael. Learn more at synergizeindy.com. (Photo courtesy of Heather Hunter)

