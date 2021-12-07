Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Synergize benefits Cocktails and Caregivers

Snapshot: Synergize benefits Cocktails and Caregivers

0
By on Carmel Community

Cocktails and Caregivers founder Amanda Clark pauses with friends and supporters at the Synergize’s November 4:30 Meetup at Hotel Carmichael. The event raised $3,400 for Cocktails and Caregivers, which supports caregivers through social support groups, grants, cards and more. The organization started as a blog by Amanda and her husband, Joe, as he battled cancer until his death in 2014. Synergize has raised $88,719 so far in 2021 for more than a dozen charities. The group’s final 4:30 Meetup of the year will be Dec. 14 at Hotel Carmichael. Learn more at synergizeindy.com. (Photo courtesy of Heather Hunter)

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts