Carmel council approves process to curtail parking, student pickup on neighborhood streets near schools

The Carmel City Council met Dec. 6 to discuss parking regulations, procedures for removing a councilor from office and several other matters.

What happened: The council approved an ordinance that allows residents who live on streets within 2,500 feet of Carmel Clay Schools campuses to request parking be prohibited on the street between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

What it means: Councilor Jeff Worrell proposed the ordinance after hearing from several residents who live near schools, especially Carmel High School, that students parking and parents picking up and dropping off students on neighborhood streets were leading to congestion and unsafe conditions.

What’s next: Residents wanting to restrict parking on their street can initiate the process by contacting the city’s engineering department. The Board of Public Works will vote on all requests.

What happened: The council approved procedures for removing a councilor from office.

What it means: The ordinance states that the council has the authority to expel any of its members for violation of official duty or declare the seat vacant if a council member is unable to perform the duties of office. It establishes a process that includes the city’s corporation counsel writing a bill of impeachment, a chance for the councilor to respond and a special meeting to review evidence and vote. Two-thirds of the council must vote for removal for it to occur.

What’s next: Councilors do not have plans to use the ordinance but wanted to have it in place.

What happened: The council introduced an ordinance that would prohibit gas stations in the Village of WestClay within 500 feet of residentially used property.

What it means: The council recently approved a similar ordinance citywide, but the Village of WestClay was not included because it is part of a planned unit development, meaning it has its own development standards.

What’s next: The council’s land use committee will discuss the ordinance.

What happened: The council discussed the Carmel Redevelopment Commission’s plans to purchase property at 611 3rd Ave. SW for $4.8 million.

What it means: The city is eyeing the land as a potential site for the Great American Songbook museum, which it would likely lease to the Great American Songbook Foundation if plans for the museum move forward on the site. Even if that does not occur, CRC Director Henry Mestetsky said the site is the largest one in the Midtown area not owned by the city or one of its partners, so it makes sense for the city to purchase the land as it continues to redevelop the area.

What’s next: The council’s finance committee will review the matter before sending it back to the full council for a vote.

What happened: The council introduced an ordinance to rezone the former Marsh grocery store in Merchants’ Square from B-8 Business District to mixed use.

What it means: New City Development, which purchased the 5-acre parcel in 2020, has not officially submitted plans for redevelopment, but city leaders are in discussions with the company to bring upgrades to the site. The rest of the Merchants’ Square shopping center is not included in the rezoning proposal.

What’s next: The council’s land use committee will review the rezoning petition before sending it back to the full council for a vote.

What happened: The council approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of properties or portions of properties valued in total at more than $25,000 needed for various road improvement and trail projects.

What it means: The city is considering the purchases to acquire right-of-way for various upgrades. It includes parcels along Smoky Row Road, near the intersection of 106th Street and College Avenue, along 3rd Avenue SW north of City Center Drive, along College Avenue north of Interstate 465 nearly to 106th Street, Haverstick Road between 96th and 99th streets, along 106th Street through much of Home Place, and elsewhere.

What’s next: The city will negotiate with landowners as necessary as the projects progress.