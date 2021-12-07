New playground planned for Morse Park & Beach

By Chris Bavender

Morse Park & Beach will soon have a new playground with state-of-the-art equipment. Play modules in the play area will serve toddlers to teens and even adults.

“A large climbing structure for ages 5-12 is the centerpiece, comprised of an inclusive sensory wave climber with handholds created for special needs users, a rotating spinner and a giant polymer whale,” Hamilton County Parks and Recreaction Director Chris Stice said. “Multiple colorful, overhead shade canopies will offer protection from the heat of the sun. Younger (kids) will be able to explore the fun-packed Echo play system that provides musical, role-playing, sliding and crawling activities.”

The play area also affords opportunities for adults to directly engage in play with their children on the Expression Swing, Stice said. The tandem version of the swing allows two children or adults to face each other while experiencing the swing sensation.

Stice said Hamilton County Parks and Recreation’s maintenance plan calls for routine visits and inspections of all its playgrounds to monitor safe operation and “usable life” of the play equipment. Some park staff are certified playground maintenance technicians.

“When the decision is made to update a playground, park leadership determines the style and type of play equipment best suited to meet the park department’s high safety, play and maintenance standards,” Stice said. “Additionally, a great amount of attention is given to innovation, creativity and engagement characteristics of the play elements being considered.

“To that end, Hamilton County Parks partnered with the professionals at Sinclair Recreation for this dynamic play project.”

Stice said a key element of Hamilton County Parks and Recreation’s mission includes “providing high-quality recreational and natural resource education to the community it serves.”

The project will not expand the size of the current park as the new equipment will be installed in the footprint of the previous playground. Demolition and removal of the previous playground equipment has been completed. The new playground is expected to open in early 2022.

For a virtual tour of the playground, visit facebook.com/myhcpr/videos/418553363073171.