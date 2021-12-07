Column: Rejuvenating space that reflects refined taste

Commentary by Bill Bernard

Despite having lots of space available, the original layout of this bathroom was uninspiringly compartmentalized and felt crowded. There was a large tub deck defined with a pair of columns and an arched bulkhead. The shower was enclosed with aluminum-framed ribbed plexiglass panels. The vaulted ceiling of the space was interrupted by a plant shelf above a dog-legged vanity space.

Stripping the space of all its odd angles, bulkheads and dated materials provided a clean slate on which we deployed a palette of elegant materials. Clear frameless glass encloses the shower and allows an unobstructed view of the beautiful freestanding tub. The floor and shower wall tile provide the classic look of marble with the sensibility of porcelain. A stunning light fixture is suspended above the tub.

The vanity cabinets have clean slab doors and drawers finished in a dark gray stain. The cabinets are topped with a crisp white quartz with gray veining. The wall behind the vanity is tiled with gray glass. The mirrors are tall and skinny to accentuate the verticality of the space.

Our talented designers transformed a formerly uninspired, spacious room into a clean, crisp, rejuvenating space that reflects the tasteful lifestyle of the homeowners.

Stay home, be moved.