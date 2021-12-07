Night & Day diversions – December 7, 2021

Beef & Boards

“A Beef & Boards Christmas” runs through Dec. 23 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Mud Creek Players

Mud Creek Players will present “A Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” through Dec. 11 at Mud Creek Theater, 9750 E. 86th St., Indianapolis.

Civic Theatre

Civic Theatre presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” through Dec. 18 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Civic Theatre’s production of “Elf” runs through Dec. 24 at The Tarkington. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

Center for the Performing Arts

“A Motown Christmas” is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Center for the Performing Arts

The Postmodern Jukebox: The Grand Reopening Tour will stop at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Center for the Performing Arts

Christmas with the King’s Singers is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

The AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration runs through Dec. 23 at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.