Westfield chamber celebrates 40 years

Mayor Andy Cook presented a proclamation recognizing the Westfield Chamber of Commerce’s 40th anniversary at the Nov. 22 Westfield City Council meeting.

Prior to the proclamation, Westfield Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Latour gave a presentation about the chamber’s progress since he joined a year ago.



“It has been a fun and interesting year. The board has been really busy this year working on its inner workings,” Latour said. “We adopted a new vision statement for the chamber, and in addition to looking at what’s the vision for the chamber long term, we looked at what is our purpose for Westfield and how are we going to serve Westfield moving forward?”

Latour said the vision statement focuses on four key areas: member services, economic development, public policy and participating in Westfield’s community vision. Latour said he hopes the vision will allow the chamber to continue to be indispensable to Westfield.

“There’s no doubt Westfield is on the move. We are entering a whole new golden era for our city,” Latour said. “It’s causing us to think differently, look differently and also make sure we are giving our business members every advantage to be successful short term and long term here in town.”

Latour said the board is creating a strategic plan through 2025.

For more, visit westfield-chamber.org.