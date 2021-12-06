Holiday schedule for Noblesville

The City of Noblesville kicked off its holiday season with the Lighting of the Square Nov. 27, but festive events continue throughout month. Some chances for residents to enjoy the holidays include:

Nickel Plate Arts exhibit: Nickel Plate Arts, 107 South Eighth St., is featuring “Gifted,” an exhibit and gift market with locally made arts and crafts that can be used as gifts. The exhibit is open through Dec. 31 and available Wednesday through Saturday. For more, visit nickelplatearts.org.

Lights Over Seminary: Lights Over Seminary is a walkable, holiday lights display in Seminary Park that focuses on history. Vintage decorations used by the city in the past are being restored for display along with a collection of pieces from local artists that convey or relate to Noblesville’s history. Lights Over Seminary is presented 5 to 11 p.m. nightly through December.

Deck the Hall: Noblesville’s newest holiday event is Deck the Hall: A Celebration of Trees. Decorated trees, art exhibits and more will be on display at Noblesville City Hall, 16 S. 10th St. Trees will be available to view from through Dec. 23. The trees were donated by vendors, City Hall employees and Sheridan School Corp. Mentorship groups.

Holidays at the Hill: The Federal Hill Commons attraction includes an ice-skating rink, walking light tour and carriage rides. The ice plaza is open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 22. A special mailbox for letters to Santa has been added at the Christmas Cottage. For more, visit cityofnoblesville.org/holidays.

Home for the Holidays Tour: The mobile tour will be headlined by Santa Claus and several city departments, including the police, fire, street, engineering, utilities and parks vehicles. The tour takes Santa to homes during the first two weekends in December. To view the routes, visit cityofnoblesville.org/SantaTour.