Anderson embraces return to Palladium

For professional singer Jessamyn Anderson, performing with the Indiana Wind Symphony each December is something more than just an annual stop on a busy tour schedule.

It’s how she ushers in the holidays.

“I am thrilled to sing with the Indiana Wind Symphony for 10 years in a row,” said Anderson, a Carmel native who resides in Columbia, Tenn. “It has become a bit of a holiday tradition to start the season on the Palladium stage, and I am grateful that the trend continues.”

A 2011 Carmel High School graduate, Anderson will perform twice with the IWS during its Dec. 5 presentations of “Santa and Mrs. Claus Visit the Palladium” and “A Most Glorious Season.” Both shows are at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

Geared for younger audiences, “Santa and Mrs. Claus” is a 50-minute show that starts at 2 p.m. “A Most Glorious Season” is a full concert that starts at 7 p.m. and also features IWS harpist Melissa Gallant.

Anderson, a soprano whose first professional singing opportunity was with the IWS during her freshman year in college, looks forward to what has become a holiday and a homecoming tradition.

“This will be my 10th season performing with the ensemble, and it’s honestly more fun every year,” she said. “In a way, I’ve grown up professionally alongside this group of musicians, and it’s a joy to come back each year.”

Among other holiday and winter favorites, Anderson will sing “White Christmas,” “O Holy Night,” “Merry Christmas Darling” and “Let it Go.”

“We always look forward to this day because it is such a wonderful time for the audience,” IWS founder/Music Director Charles Conrad said. “(The show) reminds us all of holidays with our family and friends. I hope that the audience feels some holiday nostalgia from the familiar melodies and that it brings back memories of Christmas from many years past.”

Anderson hopes the same.

“Live music is essential to a culture in desperate need of hope and unity, particularly during the holidays, which can be a hard time for those grieving loved ones or experiencing the weight of loneliness,” she said. “I am honored to bring the Christmas spirit into the hearts of all who attend this concert or tune into the livestream.”

For more or for tickets, visit indianawindsymphony.org.