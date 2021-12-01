Patty returns to host Yuletide Celebration

It’s a year later than Sandi Patty anticipated but she is glad to back in her second home in Indiana.

“I am thrilled to be in Indiana for the 80th Yuletide Celebration,” said Patty, a renowned Christian music singer. “I was supposed to be there last year, but like a lot of things, (it) got postponed.”

The AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration opens Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 23 at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis.

This is the 10th time Patty has hosted Yuletide. Patty, who attended Anderson University and lived in Anderson for more than 35 years, will be joined by Jack Everly, the principal pops conductor of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

“I absolutely love it every single time,” said Patty, who moved to Oklahoma City about 10 years ago. “There are always a few elements that make it very signature Yuletide, but there are always new and fun things. This year will be no different. We’ve got some of the standards that people love to hear, like ‘’Twas the Night before Christmas.’ But we have some new cast members.”

Patty said the cast will feature T.3, a trio of tenors who were recently on “America’s Got Talent.”

‘They are phenomenal,” Patty said. “We have some incredible acrobats, jugglers, dancing dolls, tapping Santas and everything that you would hope for.”

Through the years, Patty said she has performed a wealth of different songs.

“But we always seem to land on singing ‘O Holy Night’ at the end,” Patty said. “I’ve always loved that song. My dad is a beautiful tenor. I remember him singing that so many years ago. It’s always very special to sing that with this incredible chorus and this incredible Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. It really is incredibly special. I’ve sung with different orchestras over the years during the holidays but it’s not like this.

“To my knowledge, there is nothing like this that exists anywhere that’s all live music, all live singing and orchestra. It’s one of a kind.”

For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.