Shop Fishers runs through Dec. 31

What started as a one-day event in the City of Fishers several years ago has evolved into a month-long spree of deals and promotions offered at local businesses. Shop Fishers returned on Nov. 27, which was Small Business Saturday, but the deals will continue through Dec. 31.

In addition to the extended event, there also will be Giving Tuesday specials Nov. 30.

Fishers businesses participating in the Shop Fishers: Holiday Series are 101 Beer Kitchen, Agave Bar and Grill, Alcomy Elixirs, Chao Vietnamese Street Food, Greeks Pizzeria, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, Healthies, Kim’s Key Lime Cookies, Inc., Kincaid’s Meat Market, LouVino, MashCraft Fishers, Parks Place Pub, Pinheads & Alley’s Alehouse, Samano’s, Schoolhouse 7 Café, Sun King Brewery, Tasteful Times, Taylor’s Bakery, The Wine Guy @ The Grapevine Cottage, BluePeppermint, Cynthia’s Hallmark, Dottie Couture Boutique, Finery Bridal Boutique, Fishers Apparel Store, Gallery 116, Get Out In Nature, Gratitude Boutique, HopeAnchor&Crew, Hopeful Jewelry, HSE Fan Stand, MJ Layne, Roman & Leo, Shop FHS, Shop Gina Celeste, State of Grace Boutique, Threaded Blue Boutique, Twigs & Tea, Be Brave Photography, Fishers Arts Council, Get on the Ball Photos, Left Grain, Sewise Design, David and Mary – The Salon Experience, Fishers Cryotherapy, Fit Chicks!, Honor Yoga Fishers, KruFit, Runners Forum, Spavia Fishers, Suite Escape Beauty Retreat, The Hot Room, The Lash Lounge Fishers – Downtown, The New You Esthetics, Vital Connection Chiropractic, ACo, auggielou, Double O Lawn Greetings, Fishers Flower Farm, High Frequency Arts, Unplug Soy Candles, Wasson Nursery, Adrenaline Family Adventure Park, DeVeau’s School of Gymnastics, Maker Playground, Mathnasium of Fishers, Play It Again Sports, Wishes Dance Studio and Citizens State Bank.

For the full list of deals, visit ThisIsFishers.com/ShopFishers.