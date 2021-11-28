Westfield comes up short in Class 6A state title game

The Westfield High School football team worked hard to put itself in a position to win.

“We’ve worked hard for a year, since we left here last year, to be ready to win this game,” Shamrocks coach Jake Gilbert said. “We didn’t just come here to take part. We came here to take over and win. I hope that shows.”

It did, but the second-ranked Shamrocks still weren’t able to get past No. 1 Center Grove, losing 27-21 in the Class 6A state championship game Nov. 27 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

“We’re devastated,” Gilbert said.

The Trojans completed its second 14-0 season. The game was much closer than the Shamrocks’ 38-14 loss to Center Grove in the 2020 state title game. Westfield trailed 38-7 at halftime of that game.

In the state game, Westfield (12-2) was driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown. However, with a third down 10 from the Center Grove 11-yard line, Owen Bright intercepted Maximus Webster’s pass with 1:37 left in the fourth quarter, effectively sealing the victory.

Shamrocks senior Micah Hauser had touchdown runs of 15, 25 and 1 yards. His 1-yard TD run had closed the deficit to 27-21 in the third quarter. Webster completed 19 of 33 passes for 226 yards.

Shamrocks offensive lineman Will Strahm was named the Phil N. Eskew Mental Attitude Award winner for Class 6A.

