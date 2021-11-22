Lawrence seeds pollinator habitat

The City of Lawrence Butterfly & Pollinator Habitat was seeded the week of Nov. 15. The pollinator area at Lee Road Park, Explorer Park, Veteran’s Memorial Park and Louis J. Jenn Memorial Park. More than a third of the food humans eat is reliant on pollinators such as butterflies and bees. Much of the pollinators’ habitats have been replaced with grass, which has almost no ecological value. When established, the Lawrence Butterfly & Pollinator Habitat of native plants will provide nourishment for a variety of butterflies and pollinators, with a particular focus on monarch butterflies and caterpillars. The city planted milkweed, butterfly weed and 30 varieties of wildflowers and grasses, like coneflowers, Black-eyed Susans, Joe Pye weed and prairie dropseed.

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) * First Name Select list(s) to subscribe to Morning Briefing

Entertainment

Food/Dining

Breaking News Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact