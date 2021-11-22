Lawrence seeds pollinator habitat

The City of Lawrence Butterfly & Pollinator Habitat was seeded the week of Nov. 15. The pollinator area at Lee Road Park, Explorer Park, Veteran’s Memorial Park and Louis J. Jenn Memorial Park. More than a third of the food humans eat is reliant on pollinators such as butterflies and bees. Much of the pollinators’ habitats have been replaced with grass, which has almost no ecological value. When established, the Lawrence Butterfly & Pollinator Habitat of native plants will provide nourishment for a variety of butterflies and pollinators, with a particular focus on monarch butterflies and caterpillars. The city planted milkweed, butterfly weed and 30 varieties of wildflowers and grasses, like coneflowers, Black-eyed Susans, Joe Pye weed and prairie dropseed.
Lawrence seeds pollinator habitat0
Share.