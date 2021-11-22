Fishers announces holiday events

The City of Fishers will kick off its holiday season with its annual Winter Wonderland celebration Dec. 4. There are several new additions this year, including free carriage rides and fire pits with s’mores.

The seasonal events line-up includes:

Holiday Lights Map

The City of Fishers will offer a digital Holiday Lights Map for Fishers residents through Dec. 31. The map is free and can be accessed at thisisfishers.com/fisherslights.

Shop Fishers: Holiday Series



Small businesses throughout Fishers will offer specials during the Shop Fishers: Holiday Series event through Dec. 31. The sales began Nov. 27. More than 70 local businesses are offering deals and promotions in Fishers, such as boutiques, restaurants, fitness centers, spas, home and garden stores, entertainment centers and more. For more, visit ThisIsFishers.com/ShopFishers.

Santa’s Mailbox

Children can drop off a letter to Santa through Dec. 17 at special mailboxes around Fishers. The mailboxes are at Fishers City Hall, 1 Municipal Dr., and the Fishers Parks headquarters, 8100 E. 106th St. Include a self-addressed envelope for a reply from Santa. Emails also can be sent to Santa through Dec. 23 at santa@fishers.in.us.

Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland is from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Dr. The Fishers Tree Lighting is at 6 p.m., and there are free carriage and train rides, fire pits and s’mores, cookie decorating, live ice carving, a special Winter Wonderland Storywalk, the Fishers Arts Council’s “Winter Wonderland of Art” exhibit inside City Hall. For more, visit playfishers.com/582/Winter-Wonderland.

Feast with the Grinch

Families can enjoy a meal of Grinch-inspired treats, a visit from the Grinch and Whoville-themed activities. There will be a photo booth for photos with the Grinch. Registration is required by Dec. 11. Time slots are between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 and between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21 at the Fishers Parks headquarters, 8100 E. 106th St. Ages 1 to 11 are $12, ages 12 and up are $20. For more, visit playfishers.com/583/Feast-with-the-Grinch.

Printmaking Wrapping Paper Pop-Up Event

Attendees can design their own holiday gift-wrapping paper using basic printmaking techniques. No registration is required. The event is 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Maker Playground, 8100 E. 106th St. For more, visit fishersmpg.com.

Storywalk

A self-guided Storywalk hike features the story “We are Grateful: Otsaliheliga” by Traci Sorrell in November and “A Day So Gray” by Marie Lamba in December. The November Storywalk is at Cyntheanne Park, 12383 Cyntheanne Rd., and the December Storywalk is at Holland Park, 1 Park Dr. For more, visit playfishers.com/storywalk.

Free Yoga Wednesdays

Free yoga will be offered by Roots & Wings Yoga from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesdays through Dec. 29 at Billericay Park, 12690 Promise Rd. All skill levels are welcome, and no registration is required. Participants must bring their own yoga mat. For more, visit playfishers.com/533/Free-Yoga-Wednesdays.

Angel of Hope Paver Dedication

Fishers Parks and Recreation Foundation will conduct the second annual winter dedication of pavers at the Angel of Hope memorial at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the memorial, 10595 Eller Rd. The Ambassador House will be open at 6 p.m. to welcome the community, followed by a candlelight procession to the Angel of Hope Memorial Garden and the reading of names by Mayor Scott Fadness at 7 p.m. For more, visit fishersparks.org.