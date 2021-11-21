Fishers City Councilor announces run for state senate 

When the new Indiana State Senate district maps were announced Oct. 26, Fishers resident Jocelyn Vare decided it was a good time to run for the General Assembly.

Vare, a Democrat who serves on the Fishers City Council, recently announced she will run for the new District 31 State Senate seat in the 2022 election. Senate District 31 was redrawn to include all of Fishers, Geist and parts of Noblesville and the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Prior to redistricting, three districts served parts of Fishers.

“I have lived in Fishers for over 20 years, and I am an at-large member of city council, so that means I represent the entire city of Fishers,” Vare said. “When the new senate district maps were released, it showed the district had changed a lot. For the first time ever, starting next year, the state senate district will include all of Fishers all together as one. I serve the community of Fishers. Those are my constituents.

“To me, this was a logical next step to be able to serve Fishers in a new way at the state level. As a city councilor, I’ve seen how decisions made at the Statehouse really affect what happens in Fishers and how our city serves our residents.”

Vare was elected as an at-large Fishers City Council member in 2019. She began her term in 2020. She was the first Democrat elected to municipal office in the City of Fishers. If elected to the Indiana Senate, she would start her term in 2023 resign her council seat. A Democrat caucus would choose her replacement.

“Everyone deserves a public servant who represents them, someone who puts them first, works hard and thinks independently,” Vare said. “I am that public servant. I have always been centered by local issues that make a difference in people’s lives, like caring for our neighborhoods and educating our kids.”

Vare said she will continue her open-door policy of transparency if elected to the General Assembly.

“In the end, neighbors in Fishers know my skills as an active listener and coalition builder. I look forward to bringing those skills to work for even more Hoosiers,” Vare said.

State Sen. Kyle Walker is the District 31 incumbent. A Republican, Walker was elected in 2020 through a caucus to replace retired Sen. Jim Merritt. Walker recently announced his bid for reelection.

Vare expects the race to be competitive.

“Senate District 31 is going to be one of the most competitive races in the state next fall,” Vare said. “We anticipate that a lot of eyes are going to be on Fishers, and this is going to be a very competitive race.”

Vare plans to embark on a listening tour throughout the district during her campaign. Residents of District 31 can request a meeting with Vare by emailing hello@JocelynVareforIndiana.com or visiting jocelynvareforindiana.com.

“The support I have received so far has been overwhelming,” Vare said. “I am inspired by their faith in me and appreciate all the volunteers who have already stepped forward to help. We will do this together.”