The 26th annual Governor’s Luncheon for Scouting, themed “A Training Camp for Life,” is set for Dec. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The gathering will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the on-field lunch and program featuring Gov. Eric Holcomb starting at 1 p.m. Guests will learn how Scouting is making a difference in Central Indiana communities. Register by Dec. 3 at crossroadsbsa.org/govlunch.

