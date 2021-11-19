Dates, routes set for Santa to tour Carmel by fire truck

An event inspired by COVID-19 restrictions and cancellations will return this year and could become an annual tradition in Carmel.

Santa will return to tour 10 routes through the city on a fire truck with members of the Carmel Fire Dept. on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Nov. 28 through Dec. 19.

The tours will provide holiday cheer for those who prefer not to be part of a crowd.

“We know that many of our residents are getting more comfortable getting out of the house and joining in our many festivals and holiday events, however, there are still some who are cautious about interacting with crowds as the pandemic continues,” stated Nancy Heck, the City of Carmel’s director of community relations and economic development. “We discovered that this popular event brought holiday cheer to families who have difficulties getting certain members transported around town. That is one of the reasons we are continuing to offer this event. We are also adding senior living facilities to our routes this year.”

A Santa Trackers is available at cityofcarmel.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=16713f1af21a46889f94b47de62a52c7 to check where Santa is along the route. Tours will be from 5 to 8 p.m.

Because this is the first year the city is hosting in-person events and the Santa tour, city officials will meet after the holidays to decide if the tours will return next year.

Learn more at HolidaysinCarmel.com.