Carmel lands SUCCESS Space coworking franchise

SUCCESS Space is headed to Carmel.

The city will be home to one of the first three coworking franchises from SUCCESS Franchising, which is an affiliate of SUCCESS Enterprises. The business publishes SUCCESS magazine, which has focused on personal and professional development for 124 years. The other two franchise locations are planned for Jacksonville, Fla., and Huntsville, Ala. All are expected to open in the spring of 2022.

SUCCESS Space locations are planned to be approximately 5,000-square-foot concepts, which offer highly flexible, on-demand rental workspaces for individual and group use, access to professional development coaching, media production services, virtual-world communications technology and a full-service cafe.

“The SUCCESS Space franchise meets the demand for a new kind of workplace that is socially minded, technically savvy and positioned locally,” said Kelli Schroeder, vice president of franchise development for SUCCESS Space. “At SUCCESS Space, we aim to grow in suburban communities because we know that people still need a place to go to handle their work without having the hour-plus commute to their office or city center. We saw Carmel as a great match, given the growing population, the commercial retail investments being made along the Monon Trail and, most importantly, our franchisees, Amanda and Rodney Heard. The Heards have an ‘early-adopter’ mentality, are serial entrepreneurs and are very committed to investing in their local community.”

The Heards, who live in Westfield after previously living in Carmel, own a real estate business, Heard Real Estate Team, in Carmel. Heard Real Estate Team is part of eXp Realty. Amanda said the couple is in the site selection process for the coworking space. Possible sites include Midtown South to Carmel Drive on the Monon Trail and Clay Terrace area, Amanda said.

“The proven track record of the SUCCESS brand along with the unique model of SUCCESS Space caught our attention,” Amanda said. “The most attractive concept for us is the coaching platform. An entrepreneur, solopreneur or business team can count on walking into this coworking space and know they have a community and culture that will assist them in growing their business to the next level and beyond. Additionally, the cafe in a coworking format allows for the opportunity to build a community and share our space with the public. We wanted to be a living, breathing part of Carmel for the public and all business owners — a resource and great experience for all. The space will offer Zoom/podcast rooms, phone booths, private offices, shared offices and general workspace. This will create a world-class community to maintain, nurture and grow your business relationships, a place to conduct a morning meeting, lunch meeting or an evening event.”

Amanda said eXp Realty’s parent company, eXp World Holdings owns SUCCESS Enterprises.

For more, visit successfranchise.com.