Budweiser Clydesdales to parade through Carmel Nov. 19 

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make several appearances in Carmel on Nov. 19.

Eight of these horses will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Kroger store on Range Line Road and be in place for visits and photo opportunities at 4 p.m. Shortly afterward, the horses and wagon will parade through the streets of Carmel along Range Line Road to the Arts & Design District.

Recommended spots to view the parade are at Payless Liquors, Cancun Mexican Restaurant, Midtown Plaza and Old Town Tavern.

The Clydesdales last visited Carmel in August 2016.

Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands – or six feet – at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail.

Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian, a breed that in the early days of brewing were trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.

Source: City of Carmel