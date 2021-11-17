Zionsville company acquired for $2.2 M

Sharps Compliance Corporation, a full-service, national provider of comprehensive waste management solutions, including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous materials, recently announced the acquisition of a local company.

In late October, Sharps Compliance acquired Affordable Medical Waste, a full-service, route-based provider of medical waste solutions to more than 500 customer locations in the Midwest, primarily in Indiana. Affordable Medical Waste is based in Zionsville.

Affordable Medical Waste was purchased for $2.2 million, according to a press release.

“Affordable Medical Waste is a very well run and respected medical waste management company serving primarily the Indiana area,” stated David P. Tusa, president and CEO of Sharps Compliance. “This acquisition is consistent with our long-term growth strategy, which includes initiatives to both drive organic growth and acquire complementary route-based providers designed to increase route density and further establish our leadership position as a comprehensive provider of waste management solutions. Our strong balance sheet provides us with this opportunity to execute on our broader acquisition strategy as we continue to work our active pipeline of opportunities.”

Headquartered in Houston, Sharps Compliance is a business-to-business services provider to the health care, long-term care and retail pharmacy markets. It offers comprehensive solutions for the management of regulated medical waste, hazardous waste and unused medications. For more, visit sharpsinc.com.

Affordable Medical Waste was owned by Zionsville resident Aric Van Weelden, who, according to the company’s website, grew up in northwest Indiana before attending Loyola University of Chicago, where he met his now wife, Cara, who is an orthopedic physician assistant in Indianapolis.