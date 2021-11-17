Noblesville Fire Dept. seeks donations for food and toy drive

The Noblesville Fire Dept. is seeking assistance from the community to bring some joy to less-fortunate families during the holiday season.

This is the 44th anniversary of the NFD annual food and toy drive program.

“This year we hope to help around 100 local families,” Noblesville Fire Dept. Division Chief Trevor Hash said. “We receive our families from the Good Samaritan Network. We estimate how many families we will be able to help, and they provide the names. Anything we have left after the drive we take to the Noblesville Trustee’s Office.”

The NFD partners with Kroger for food needs and Meijer for toys.

“The partnerships with Kroger and Meijer have been vital to providing families with what they need,” Hash said. “We partner with Kroger on all cold goods, and they allow us to pick them up the morning of the deliveries. This arrangement allows us to provide a wider assortment of fresh foods. The partnership with Meijer allows us to make the most of any monetary donations. We use those donations to buy age-appropriate gifts for the children on the list.”

Hash said the fire department members take great pride in the food and toy drive.

“The overwhelming generosity of the people of Noblesville, combined with the dozens of volunteers from the fire department, the mayor’s office, and their families, has allowed us to help our friends and families in need for the last 43 years,” Hash said.

NFD is accepting canned goods, nonperishable food items and new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 3. Donations can be dropped off at any of the Noblesville Fire Stations or at Noblesville City Hall, 16 South 10th St. Deliveries to the families will take place Dec. 11.

The fire department also is accepting monetary donations. Checks are preferred, made payable to the NFD Hamilton County Community Foundation. Secure online donations can be made through the Central Indiana Community Foundation donor portal at cicf.org/giving/give-now/existing-fund/. If making an online donation, type “Noblesville Firefighters Fund” under the Fund Name section.

For more, contact the NFD at 317-776-6336.