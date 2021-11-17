Westfield Band Boosters craft show set

The Westfield Band Boosters is adding a little more flavor to this year’s Westfield Band Boosters Holiday Craft Show.

New this year is the addition of a $5 pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at Westfield High School. Guests should enter through Door 3.

Westfield Band Boosters, the fundraising organization for the Westfield High School band programs, will conduct the 13th annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Westfield High School’s multi-purpose instructional facility. Those attending should enter through Doors 9 and 19.

Maura Clark, a parent volunteer, said the craft show is one of the main fundraisers along with concessions at football and basketball games. The Westfield Band Boosters support the band and guard programs.

“It supports anything they need for the academic classes as well as all the extracurricular programs,” Clark said. “That’s the jazz band, the marching band, the winter programs, including percussion and the winter winds and the winter guard.”

Andrew Muth, director of bands, is coordinating live music for the event, likely from 11 a.m. to 2 or 3 p.m.

Clark said there are 166 booths with 140 different vendors, with some vendors having more than one booth space. Vendors purchase booth space and there is an admission fee.

Tickets for the craft show are $5 for adults/ Children 12 and under are admitted free. To keep the event safe, tickets are being sold in a timed-entry format. Clark said attendees are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online ahead of the show at whsband.ticketspice.com/2021-holiday-craft-show to save time and ensure the preferred entry time is available.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the event was held outside with a virtual sales component rather than conducting the traditional indoor event.

“We have more new vendors than we’ve had in the past because crafts got expensive or they needed to find other jobs,” Clark said.