Letter: A warped perspective of reality 

Editor,

Thank you for the featured article about Carmel Community School’s response to Unify Carmel. I did see the Unify Carmel advertisement in the past issue and was pretty upset with their content.

Yes, I’m aware they have a right to promote their organization, it’s just that in my opinion, they seem to have a warped perspective of reality. I did send a direct email via the Unify Carmel website raising some of the issues addressed in your paper’s feature. I did get a reply but could not get anyone to identify themselves associated with Unify Carmel. Very odd to me.

I enjoy your publication, keep up the good reporting.

Vince Venturella, Carmel