’Annie’ worth the wait for Noblesville teen

“Tomorrow” has arrived for Kaelyn Harvey.

The Noblesville teen was cast in the title role of Indianapolis Christian Youth Theater’s production of “Annie” in the beginning of March 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 lockdowns began.

CYT will present “Annie” Nov. 19-21 at the Shelton Auditorium on Butler University’s campus in Indianapolis. The musical was originally scheduled for June 2020.

“I really love the whole show and all of the music, but if I had to choose a favorite song, I would say ‘Tomorrow’ is my favorite,” Harvey said. “It is such a fun song to sing, and I really like the message of it. Sometimes, when it got hard waiting for Annie to happen, I would sing the song to myself and remember that ‘the sun will come out tomorrow,’ and one day I would be Annie. Annie has been my dream role for a long time.

“I have always loved this musical, and it is my favorite. I also love all of the movie versions.”

Harvey, a 15-year-old homeschooled freshman, said director Laura Baltz was very supportive during the long wait.

“She has been so dedicated to this cast and told us all that if we wanted to keep our original roles, we could, no matter how old we were,” Harvey said. “I am so grateful. She loves ‘Annie’ and wanted to make sure that we did it as our first full musical after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.”

Harvey said rehearsals for “Annie” are a highlight of her week.

“I’ve loved learning all the music and dances and the movement in the scenes,” she said. “It is so exciting to see the whole show come together and to watch everyone perform. I love doing this show with my friends, new and old. I wouldn’t want to do this show anywhere else with anyone else.”

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard recorded his part of H. V. Kaltenborn, who was an American radio commentator, for “Annie.”

Other performers include Grace Kubek, Carmel, Miss Hannigan; Christian Baltz, Carmel, Oliver Warbucks; Lauren Duell, Noblesville, Lilly St. Regis; Micah Fishel, Fishers, Franklin Delano Roosevelt; and Abigail Drake, Westfield, Grace Farrell.

Jackson Duncan, Zionsville, plays six different roles, including radio announcer Bert Healy.

For tickets, visit cytinidy.org.