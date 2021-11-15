Noblesville Schools updates mask requirements

As school districts across Hamilton County are loosening face mask requirements for students and staff, Noblesville Schools announced Nov. 10 that masks would continue to be required for all students and staff during the school day.

Noblesville Schools made the announcement via email to families. The district stated effective immediately, masks are recommended but optional for spectators at public extracurricular activities or events, such as athletics and performing arts events that do not take place during the school day.

Beginning Jan. 26 at the earliest, the district will move to a “masks optional” approach if each school building’s positive COVID-19 case rate is 1 percent or less for two consecutive weeks and if each building’s quarantine rate is 3 percent or less for two consecutive rates.

Even if those metrics are met, masks could again become required should a school go above either one of the thresholds.