Current Road Construction

CARMEL

Project: New roundabout

Location: 111th Street and College Avenue. Alternate routes include Pennsylvania Street and Keystone Parkway as well as 116th Street and 106th Street.

Expected completion: Late November

Project: Range Line Road reconstruction

Location: Between City Center Drive and Elm Street. The project will include construction of a new roundabout at Walnut Street (6th Street) and Range Line Road. Alternate routes during construction include Keystone Parkway, Main Street, City Center Drive and 3rd Avenue SW.

Expected completion: Work on the roundabout is under way, with a full closure of the intersection expected for approximately 60 days.



Project: Transmission and water utility work

Location: Veterans Way between The Cat Theatre and 1st Street SW. Partial closures will occur but access to all addresses will be maintained.

Expected completion: The four-phase project, which will later impact other areas, is expected to be complete by May 2022.

Project: Burial of overhead lines

Location: Guilford Road between Grand Boulevard and Main Street

Expected completion: End of 2021

FISHERS

Project: Roundabout construction on 146th street.

Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 146th Street. Best detour is bypassing 146th street by taking 141st street.

Expected completion: May 2022.

Project: Roundabout construction on 131st street.

Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 131st Street. Best detour is to avoid 131st street by taking 126th street.

Expected completion: July 2022.



NOBLESVILLE AND NORTH

Project: Small structure replacement

Location: 196th Street between Promise Road and Summer Road is closed.

Expected completion: Dec. 1.

Project: Small structure replacement

Location: 191st Street between Cyntheanne Road and Prairie Baptist Road will be closed to all thru traffic.



Expected completion: Dec. 1.

WESTFIELD

Project: Wheeler Road traffic signals



Location: Construction started on Wheeler Road at the intersections of both Ind. 32 and Tournament Trail. The project will add a traffic signal at Wheeler Road and Tournament Trail, complete the connection on Tournament Trail from Wheeler Road to Oak Ridge Road and add a second left turn lane on Wheeler Road at Ind. 32. There will not be any closures.

Expected completion: Before the end of the year

Project: New roundabout construction

Location: The intersection of 151st Street and Ditch Road will be closed for approximately 60 days. The construction began Sept. 20.

Estimated completion: End of November

Project: Jersey Street

Location: From Union Street to Mill Street

Expected completion: Jersey Street will be closed for the remainder of the Grand Junction Plaza construction.

Project: Grand Junction Plaza

Location: The parking lot west of Union Street and south of Main Street

Expected completion: The gravel parking lot on the east end of Park Street is permanently closed as the Grand Junction Plaza is moving into the construction phase. Parking is available on the west end of Park Street.

ZIONSVILLE

Project: Oak Street Sewer project

Location: The sewer will be on the north side of Oak Street and extend west of Cooper Road, traveling east to just west of Irish Hill. All residents along the side streets of Oak Street who are in the direct location of the sewer project are being considered for sewer, including residents as far west as 800 E. and as far east as 950 E. Vectren has completed the relocation of the gas line that was in the way of the new sewers allowing our contractor to return to the sewer project.

Estimated completion: Nov. 26.

Project: Southern Rail Trail closure

Location: The southern portion of the Rail Trail closed Sept. 24 for the installation of a new bridge over Starkey Avenue, to pave and widen the southern portion of the trail and for the installation of a bridge connecting to the future Overley-Worman Park.

Expected completion: The trail is anticipated to open later this year.

Project: Templin Road Bridge reconstruction

Location: The shoulder of this bridge is closed. The Templin Road bridge over Eagle Creek was inspected and an engineering firm has been hired by the Boone County Highway Department to work on design of a complete bridge replacement.

Estimated completion: Construction will start in 2022.

Project: C.R. 300 S. corridor project

Location: The town has partnered with the Boone County Highway Dept. to conduct a corridor study along C.R. 300 S. from C.R. 800 E. to the Boone/Hamilton County line. The purpose of this study is to identify a preliminary scope and a potential design of future road widening and intersection improvements considering feasibility, costs, impacts to properties, environmental concerns and bridge needs.

Estimated completion: While there is one known bridge replacement project planned within the next four years, there are no identified intersection or road projects at this time. The information learned from this study will initially guide bridge design as these structures are maintained and replaced as needed.