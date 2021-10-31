Evergreen tree at Main St., Range Line Rd. to be decorated for final time this holiday season 

While the Rotary Clock will remain a feature of the 1st On Main mixed-use development coming to the northeast corner of Main Street and Range Line Road, another popular feature will not.

The towering evergreen on the southwest corner of the lot will be coming down as part of the $47 million project, a partnership between the City of Carmel and developer Lauth. The tree will be elaborately decorated for the holiday season a final time this year.

“While the city takes urban forestry seriously and plants about 650 new large shade trees every year, Lauth has multiple utility lines being relocated under the future open plaza on the corner of 1st On Main,” said Henry Mestetsky, director of the Carmel Redevelopment Commission.

1st On Main, formerly known as Lot One, will include a four-story office building with first-floor restaurant space and a private rooftop terrace, eight luxury condominiums, 35 luxury apartment units, a 310-space parking garage with public access and a community gathering plaza featuring the existing Rotary Clock. Construction is expected to be complete by summer 2023.