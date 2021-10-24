Fall farmers market returns to Fishers

The Fishers Parks and Recreation Dept.’s summer farmers market ended last month, but the department is already working on its fall market.

“Our last (summer market) was (Sept. 25), and we are wrapping up a successful season outside with record vendors and attendance,” Parks Director Sarah Sandquist said. “We are rolling into our fall virtual farmers market.”

The fall farmers market began Oct. 2. It is online only, similar to how the summer market operated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Order windows open on Saturday mornings and close the following Wednesday. Market vendors deliver items to the parks and recreation office, and then parks and recreation staff deliver the items to the buyer’s home. There is no delivery charge. Twenty vendors are participating in the fall market, including 317 Juicery, Grandpa’s Jerky and Wesson’s Canine Bakery.

“It’s a great opportunity to continue getting some of that fall produce you were just starting to see at the physical market and also to get more preserved items like jams, jellies and honey,” Sandquist said. “We have a great gluten-free vendor who provides baked goods. We have dog vendors for dog treats and meat vendors as well. The best thing is, it’s free home delivery.”

Sandquist said the city tried to offer an in-person fall market, but a large enough indoor space wasn’t available. When the city attempted to conduct a market outdoors during the fall, the weather caused issues.

For a full list of vendors or to place an order, visit playfishers.com/farmersmarket.