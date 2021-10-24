Carmel resident’s app helps families organize busy lives

Manish Goel knew he needed to simplify his busy life.

Goel has dedicated the last few years of his life to make that happen by developing Sortifyd, a life and family organizer app that launched in May 2020 for iOS and Android.

“Sortifyd was born of a personal need to keep our home and family life more organized,” said Goel, a Carmel resident. “What I realized was there is a lack of a complete and reliable solution to manage home life today. While all of us cobble together systems for our homes that seem to work, there are a few key challenges that exist in almost all of our systems. We are trying to help families be better sorted and be in more control of their life so they can focus on things that really matter.”

For starters, Goel said information is generally fragmented and scattered all over the place, across paper, email, cloud, apps and individuals. As a result, people often don’t have access to their information when they need it.

“In times of emergencies, families struggle to pull together their critical information,” he said. “Finally, many of the methods we rely on are not always secure or private, such as email or sticky notes to store passwords.”

Goel said the app is in thousands of households, in all 50 states and in more than 100 nations around the world.

“Sortifyd is a cloud-based, mobile life organizer app that was designed to provide one secure and private place for everything you and your family rely on every day,” Goel said. “As a life and family organizer, Sortifyd allows you to organize your family’s schedule, important paperwork, records, passwords, create lists and assign to-dos to anyone you add to your account. We like to think of it as an app that helps you live a more organized, simplified and Sortifyd — our way of saying all-sorted — life. As your family’s command center, we wanted Sortifyd to be a complete solution.”

Goel said he wanted the app to be simple for everyone, not just those with a technical background. It’s designed to be easily accessible by the whole family and a platform they can always trust.

“We’ve adopted a freemium subscription model that works for all types of households, from single users all the way to large families,” Goel said. “The app is a free download with in-app purchase of subscription plans priced between $2.99 a month to $7.49 a month.”

Goel said he has more than 20 years of corporate and management consulting experience across global markets with McKinsey & Co., Applied Materials and, most recently, with Cummins.

“I left Cummins in 2018 to follow my heart and start Sortifyd,” he said.

Goel, 50, has an MBA in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s and doctorate in electrical and computer engineering from Purdue. Goel grew up in India and has been in the United States since 1992.

Goel moved to Carmel from Columbus, Ind., in June. His son, Kabir, is a sixth-grader at Clay Middle School.

For more, visit sortifyd.com.