Noblesville Main Street combines events to create Fall Flannel Fest

To consolidate some fall events in downtown Noblesville, Noblesville Main Street has combined the annual Fall Fest with the annual Flannel Fest event to create Fall Flannel Fest.

Fall Flannel Fest is scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 in downtown Noblesville.

“The Fall Flannel Fest combined two of our pretty big events this year. Since there are so many different fall happenings going on downtown, it combines the two into one,” Noblesville Main Street community relations and promotions manager Jenny Cline said. “The fall part of it we’ll have vendors on the square hosting promotional booths. There will be a pumpkin-decorating craft and a hayride downtown.”

A costume contest will be conducted by Studio Kate Portrait Design, and a professional pumpkin carver is working with participating small businesses to design a pumpkin with the small businesses’ logos on each pumpkin.

“The flannel portion of it incorporates the small business,” Cline said. “If you wear your favorite flannel downtown, there are 22 businesses hosting specials (for people wearing flannels). It’s a way to draw people not only downtown but into the small businesses as well.”

Noblesville Main Street will offer maps of all the businesses with specials during Fall Flannel Fest. The maps are available on Noblesville Main Street’s Facebook page and at Noblesville Main Street’s booth during the event. This is the first year for Noblesville Main Street to combine the events.

Cline said Noblesville Main Street is still working on prices for attendees to participate in the crafts and hayride. She said attendees will likely purchase tickets from Noblesville Main Street and redeem them for crafts and the hayride.

Noblesville Main Street Executive Director Kate Baker said fall is a favorite season in downtown Noblesville.

“There is nothing more charming and enchanting than the square in the fall, so we are excited to celebrate the change in the weather and gather together and celebrate our merchants as well,” Baker said.

The Noblesville Main Street’s monthly First Friday event will be Nov. 5 and will serve as a holiday open house for downtown merchants.

For more, visit noblesvillemainstreet.org.