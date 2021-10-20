Zionsville church offers outdoor art walk exhibit

This fall, St. Francis In-The-Fields Episcopal Church in Zionsville offers its outdoor fall Spiritual Art Walk exhibit, “Illuminations of Love,” to the public to encourage people to appreciate their blessings, said the Rev. Allan Wallace, the church’s curate priest.

The exhibit features artwork by artist Elizabeth Wang. Her work pays special attention to light, and she is known for her use of vibrant colors. Her work also includes what the church calls reflections — sayings or questions intended to inspire contemplative thoughts.

The display of Wang’s art is a safe, outdoor activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to church officials. The spiritual walk can be done individually or as a family/group and is free. Those interested can walk the exhibit at any time at St. Francis In-The-Fields Episcopal Church, 1525 Mulberry St., Zionsville.

“It kind of comes on the heels of an exhibit that we had prior and established during COVID, when we were trying to figure out ways of connecting with our parish when we weren’t having in-person services inside the building,” Wallace said. “So, we were trying to provide ways of offering styles of worship and reflection and coming together outside.”

“Stations of the Cross,” the church’s first exhibit, allowed people to walk around the church as a time to reflect.

“We decided that went well and people responded well with that,” Wallace said. “Then we started looking at different forms of artwork and options to move to our next exhibit, which is how we came up with the title ‘Illuminations of Love.’ We found Elizabeth Wang’s artwork brilliantly placed.

“I think she has over 4,000 pieces, and we chose to work with some of her stuff because it provided us the opportunity to bring joy into a dark time and bring some light into it and encourage people to look at the blessings in life, even when things aren’t normal.”

“Illuminations of Love” will be open through the fall season. Church staff wants to offer different seasonal exhibits in the future, Wallace said. The exhibit is open during daylight hours, as weather permits. Visitors can access the reflections with a mobile device and QR codes at each station. Printed booklets also are available.

For more, email the church at info@stfranciszionsville.org or call 317-873-4377. For more about Wang and her artwork, visit radiantlight.org.uk./elizabeth-wang/.