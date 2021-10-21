Culver’s planned to replace former car wash building on Carmel Drive 

Current Publishing
Culver’s has filed plans with the city to open a restaurant at 431 E. Carmel Dr., replacing a former car wash. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

A Culver’s restaurant is planned on a site along Carmel Drive that most recently housed a car wash.

The restaurant, famous for its butterburgers and frozen custard, has filed plans with the City of Carmel to construct a 4,400-square-foot building on 1.3 acres at 431 E. Carmel Dr. The former Rama Carwash building is set to be demolished to make way for the new structure.

Culver’s will be the lone tenant on the site.

Current has reached out to Culver’s for comment.

Culver’s operates 58 stores in Indiana, with nearby locations in Fishers, Noblesville, Westfield and on 96th Street in Indianapolis.

