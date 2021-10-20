Fishers-based food pantry helps feed Hamilton County

By Jillian Kurtz

In two months, the Al Huda Food Pantry has helped feed almost 100 families in the Hamilton County area.

The pantry, operated out of the Al Huda Foundation at 12201 Lantern Rd. in Fishers, is open every second and fourth Saturday of the month, operating from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No sign up is required to receive a donation. Those who are in need of food or basic goods can drive up and receive donations. A volunteer approaches the car and the recipient is asked to fill out a basic form asking how many people are in the household and what type of goods they need.

Each box is customized based on the needs of that person or family. The pantry has dried goods such as rice and pasta, canned fruits and vegetables and also is able to provide dairy and meats, based on need. The pantry also offers personal care items such as toothpaste and soap.

“Much of our food comes from donations. We also are partnered with Gleaners and are able to purchase items from them at a very low price,” Al Huda Foundation board member Mountaha Yasin Kassab said.

The food pantry served 28 families in August and 34 in September. As word continues to spread about the pantry, they are hoping for continuous growth and be able to feed more families in need.

Through volunteers of all ages, they are able to make the donation events happen every other week. Youth of the congregation volunteer and are able to learn the importance of serving their community by participating.

“We’ve had this idea for a long time but just didn’t have a place to hold it,” Yasin Kassab said.

With the new Masjid, the Al Huda Foundation was able to have a designated space to operate its food pantry.

“It’s a part of our religion to feed our neighbor,” Yasin Kassab said. “I’m so proud of the fact that our community is so generous and the kids are so happy to help, too.”