Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Westfield police arrest man after shots fired

Westfield police arrest man after shots fired

0
By on Westfield Community

Westfield Police Dept. officers arrested Westfield resident Seth Gerber after shots were fired following an argument between Gerber and his neighbor.

Gerber

On Oct. 18, the WPD responded after shots were fired in the 500 block of Sonhatsett Drive. Upon arrival, officers learned two neighbors, one being Gerber, were consuming alcohol and got into an argument that resulted in shots being fired. Gerber fled to his residence in the 600 block of Birch Street.

The Noblesville/Westfield Emergency Services Unit responded. When Gerber refused to come out of his residence, the ESU team made entry and arrested Gerber. He faces charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts