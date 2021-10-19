Pirate Cat memorial unveiling set for Oct. 24 on USTA Midwest property 

A memorial dedicated to Pirate Cat, known as the Mayor of the Monon, will be unveiled at 3 p.m. Oct. 24 on property owned by the United States Tennis Association Midwest Section, 1310 E. 96th St. in Carmel.

Pirate Cat, a friendly orange and white cat who died in April 2020, often wandered the Monon Trail near the Carmel and Indianapolis border. He was owned by Indianapolis resident Amanda Cancilla and has a Facebook page with more than 7,000 followers.

He would often stop at the USTA Midwest Section office to nap, and the organization has decided to dedicate space on its property, which is adjacent to the Monon, for the memorial.

The memorial statue will include some of the cat’s remains, with some also to be spread on the Monon during the ceremony. A GoFundMe campaign raised more than $11,000 to help cover the cost of the memorial.

The public is invited to attend the unveiling of the memorial and share memories of Pirate Cat.

Learn more at facebook.com/TheOnlyPirateCat.