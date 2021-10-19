Java House set to open in renovated Carmel public library

Java House has been selected to provide cafe service at the Carmel Clay Public Library’s main campus at 55 4th Ave. SE when it reopens in late 2022.

The Carmel-based company will serve its signature cold-brewed coffee, tea, hot chocolate and snacks out of an 1,100-square-foot space in the renovated building.

“Beginning last summer, we solicited proposals from businesses who were interested in operating the café at the library,” stated CCPL Library Director Bob Swanay. “Our goal is to give Carmel residents and visitors the best library experience possible, so we are excited to announce our partnership with such an outstanding local business as Java House. Patrons and visitors will enjoy a great menu of beverages and select food items and a variety of seating both inside and outside the new space.”

Java House opened its first coffee bar in 2019 at Clay Terrace and has since added locations in Midtown Carmel and Broad Ripple, with additional expansion planned in the Indianapolis area.

CCPL is in the middle of a two-year, $40 million renovation of its main campus. Improvements include increased program and event capacity, a parking garage, on-site Digital Media Lab and enhanced outdoor space.

During construction, the library is operating out of space in the Merchants’ Square shopping center at 2140 E. 116th St.

Learn more about the library’s expansion project at carmelclaylibrary.org/main- library-project.