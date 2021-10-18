Night & Day diversions – October 19, 2020

Feinstein’s

Feinstein’s in Carmel’s Hotel Carmichael will feature Edmund Bagnell of Well Strung at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. The Phelps Connection will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” through Nov. 21. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Civic Theatre

Civic Theatre’s production of “The Color Purple” will be presented through Oct. 23 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

Center for the Performing Arts

An Evening with Clint Black is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Purchase tickets at thecenterpresents.org.

Belfry Theatre

The Belfry Theatre presents its season opener, “Cheaper by the Dozen,” at Noblesville First United Methodist Church, Oct. 21 to 31. For more, visit the belfrytheatre.com