Letter: Carmel school board not interested in parents’ concerns 

Editor, 

It has become apparent to me that the Carmel Clay school board has no intention to, nor do they care about, listening to parents’ concerns. How did I deduce this? After the debacle that closed the meetings down to citizens, they could have very simply gone the route of stating something to the following: “We appreciate all parent input and welcome it. We will now be instituting a program where we will have Carmel police officers at every meeting. Any parent, student or other concerned citizen that gets unruly, hurls insults or otherwise acts in a non-professional manner will be escorted from the meeting.” As simple as that. Instead, they opted to go the closed door route, which just makes parents more suspect of their true intentions. 

Dan Rice, Carmel

