Hamilton County to study efficiency of departments 

Hamilton County has hired KPMG to conduct efficiency studies of each Hamilton County governmental office and department. The effort is being led by county councilors Ken Alexander, Amy Massillamany, and Fred Glynn, as well as Mark Heirbrandt, president of the Hamilton County Commissioners.

“We’re looking at efficiencies within the county at a department level,” Glynn stated. “Do we have enough space? How efficient are our operations? How can we better support our departments and be the best stewards of the taxpayers’ money?”

The Hamilton County Council, the county’s fiscal body, is responsible for adopting the annual budget each year. Alexander said a deeper dive into the efficiencies of each department will help it better determine funding priorities.

“This process will provide us with data to make better decisions and provide our departments with valuable information to plan for our future” Alexander said. “The final report will provide detailed recommendations and specific action steps to ensure a sustainable future for county government.”

The first departments to be reviewed will be the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Community Correction, and Probation. Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush has a Masters of Business Administration and volunteered his department to go first.

KPMG will look at each department’s operations and finances, specifically its organizational chart, staffing assignments, attrition and overtime as well as technology, dispatch and fleet maintenance. A financial review will also evaluate the office’s budget, expenditures and revenue streams. A final report is expected late this month.