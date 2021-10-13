Zionsville Police Department to offer citizens academy

The Zionsville Police Dept. Citizens Academy will again offer citizens a chance to learn from the professionals who train the department’s officers.

The free academy is an opportunity to experience some of the training required to become a police officer. The eight-week academy is focused on educating citizens about the Zionsville Police Dept., the organization, operations and role in the community. Classes meet one night a week and last three hours, said ZPD Lt. Drake Sterling, the department’s public information officer.

Participants will gain an understanding of police department responsibilities, laws and department procedures that govern its operation. The goal of the academy is to continue to develop the partnership between citizens and local law enforcement.

“They will get instruction and demonstrations from our crime scene investigators, from our drug task force members,” Sterling said. “They will learn why officers make traffic stops the way they do. They will even be able to have the opportunity to drive cars on an emergency vehicle course. They will demo with some of the firearms we carry as well. It’s really kind of a full look at how, internally, we operate. I think it helps open people’s eyes as to what all goes into this job.”

Each block is taught by either an instructor or a senior member in the specialty discussed during the class.

“You get the same instructors that we as police officers get,” Sterling said.

By offering citizens a chance to participate in the academy, the department officials believe it will strengthen relations with the community and enable residents to help the department, Sterling said.

"The public will a lot of times help us solve crimes and direct attention to where it is needed the most," Sterling said.

The academy is only open to people 18 and older who live or work in Zionsville. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through Oct. 18. A limited number of spots remain.

For more or to apply, visit zionsville-in.gov/487/Citizens-Academy.