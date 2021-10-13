Hamilton County Community Foundation awards more than $175K in grants

By Chris Bavender

The Hamilton County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Central Indiana Community Foundation, awarded grants Sept. 23 totaling $175,804 to 14 nonprofits.

“Responsive grants are in direct response to community needs and support opportunities, ideas and programs that have been developed by not-for-profit partners to address those needs. Responsive grants allow for capacity building, project-based or program requests, and general operating support requests,” said Jeena Siela, community leadership officer for Hamilton County Community Foundation.

Siela said the foundation’s mission is to “mobilize people, ideas and investments to make this a community where every individual has the opportunity to reach their full potential-no matter their place, race or identity.”

Some of the organizations receiving grants include:

Alternatives Incorporated, which strives to eradicate domestic and sexual violence through education, prevention and intervention in Central Indiana. The organization serves six counties including Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Madison, Marion and Tipton. The award supports their services that include but are not limited to aiding in maintenance, insurance, housing, childcare and travel for those being served.

Faith in Indiana, a faith-based coalition including 10 Hamilton County congregations that seek to build leadership and organize people o f faith to advocate for effective changes. The award will support the organization’s goal of training, educating, engaging and mobilizing groups in Hamilton County.

Roberts Chapel Church and Burial Association ( Settlement ) Inc., a Hamilton County African American cultural heritage site that aims to bring history, acknowledgment, education and legacy of African American pioneering in the county. The award will support the installation and services of the Legacy Walk experience to celebrate the anniversary.

“We were incredibly impressed with the number of applications we received in our May grant round,” Siela stated in a press release. “We’re so grateful for the work these 14 funded not-for-profits do every single day and look forward to partnering with them.”

The full list of initiatives and grants funded can be found at cicf.org/2021/09/28/hamilton-county-community-foundation-awards-over-175k-in-grants/.