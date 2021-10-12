Night & Day diversions – October 12, 2020

Feinstein’s

Feinstein’s in Carmel’s Hotel Carmichael will feature actress-singer Marilu Henner with a show of music and memories at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presentation of “Phantom” runs through Nov. 21. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Civic Theatre

Civic Theatre’s production of “The Color Purple” will be presented through Oct. 23. For more, visit civictheatre.org

Center for the Performing Arts

Buckets N Boards Comedy Percussion Show is set for 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Indianapolis Wind Symphony

The IWS will present “Wind Gems in Miniature” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Studio Theatre at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit indianawindsymphony.org.

Westfield Playhouse

Main Street Productions of “Dracula” runs through Oct. 17 at Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.