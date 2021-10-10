Noblesville Youth Assistance Program to hold Haybale Ball

The Noblesville Youth Assistance Program wanted to make a bigger impact with its fundraising event.

So, Noblesville’s City Attorney Lindsey Bennett, a NYAP board member, said the Haybale Ball was developed to take the place of Yee-Haw for Youth. The Haybale Ball will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 12 at Lindley Farmstead at Chatham Hills in Westfield. Jai Baker 3 will serve as musical entertainment, starting at 8 p.m.

“Yee-Haw was first at Stony Creek Farms in 2018 and then Conner Prairie in 2019,” Bennett said. “We wanted to make it a bigger event to raise more money for NYAP, so we moved it to Mustard Seed (Gardens) last year. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, we canceled that event, though we had Jai Baker scheduled for it last year as well. We decided to rebrand the event and make it more in line with the main fundraisers of other local nonprofits.”

So, Bennett said NYAP chose a new name and a new venue with increased capacity and included a silent auction and wine and bourbon pull. Bennett said the organization asked Mayor Chris Jensen for his support as the honorary chair for the event sponsored by Gaylor Electric.

“The Noblesville Youth Assistance Program helps make a positive impact on the lives of youth and families in our city,” Jensen said. “We know that supporting our families now will pay dividends in the future. Despite all our current actions, we can do more to reach our children who are at risk of falling through the cracks of society, which is where Noblesville Youth Assistance Program enters and excels through family assistance, tutoring and mentoring programs.”

NYAP was formed in 2012 to help strengthen youth and families through community involvement. It provides professional coordination of services and referral services to students and families of Noblesville Schools.

Lindley Farmstead holds up to 250 people.

“The venue is a big, beautiful barn and in line with the country theme of our event,” Bennett said.

The event will be country-casual attire amid the rustic decor. The event will start with a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres downstairs, then will move upstairs at approximately 7:45 p.m. NYAP Board President Tanya Wilhite will address the audience, followed by Jensen. There will be dinner and an open bar.

The fundraising goal is $50,000. Bennett said although 2020 was a difficult year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NYAP persevered with support from the community and was able to provide help in the following ways: Raising $30,000 through the Meals for Millers Campaign that helped provide 13,080 meals for 327 Noblesville Students during the summer; provided 16,240 meals for 406 Noblesville students during spring and fall break combined; and assisted with Holiday Assistance for 53 Noblesville children, and 250 STEM kits were sent home with students during the stay-at-home order.

Tickets are $150 per person or $1,200 per table of eight. For tickets or sponsorships, visit bidpal.net/haybaleball.